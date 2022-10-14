Zara Style Fashion Finds for Fall – From $14

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Looking to spruce up your fall wardrobe? We want every season to be the trendiest yet, which means it’s time to shop. Want that Zara-style look in your wardrobe but prefer to shop on a budget?

Well, you’ve come to the right place! Shop 21 Zara-style fashion finds for fall below — from $14 at Amazon!

21 fall fashion finds at Zara

Tops

1. Our absolute favorite: A silky buttonhole like this Soly Hux shirt will be such a versatile essential that you can dress up and down!

2. We also like: A mesh layer is another way to seriously elevate your outfits. This TanBaby top is an ultra-popular choice!

3. We cannot forget: Corset-inspired pieces are hot right now, and we can’t get enough of them. Kelyne Long Sleeve Tee!

Dresses

4. Our absolute favorite: This stand-up collar Woneta Dress is all kinds of stylish and chic – and it comes in so many colors!

5. We also like: You can’t go wrong with a slip dress! The dotted version of this The Drop dress shout “Zara” to We!

6. We cannot forget: Again, it must be said, bring the silky fabrics! This satin SheSeeWorld short dress is so good for going out in the fall!

Blazers

7. Our absolute favorite: You’ll find blazers everywhere at Zara right now, especially those with longer silhouettes like this Cnkwei jacket!

8. We also like: Looking to go more oversized? Be sure to add this Grlasen blazer to your cart!

9. We can’t forget: Plaids and blazers go well together, period. This blanket Wool blend blazer prove !

Sweaters

10. Our absolute favorite: Always go for the turtleneck if you want your comfortable clothes to look more stylish. This Fisace sweater is wonderful!

11. We also like: “The best time to wear a striped sweater…is all the time.” This Kirundo sweater is our choice!

12. We cannot forget: Loose cardigans are also excellent! This Imily Bela sweater is incredibly popular on Amazon!

Trousers

13. Our absolute favorite: Say it with We now: “All Leatherette.” More specifically, this pair of Balleay Art straight pants is an absolute must!

14. We also like: When it’s time to get warm, however, a pair of joggers is the way to go. We have our eye on it Wjustforu pair!

15. We cannot forget: The wider the pants, the more statement you make. That’s why we love them Trojori trousers!

Coordinated sets

16. Our absolute favorite: Instant love! This pleated Ecahicc two-piece set is the quintessence of loungewear made stylish!

17. We also like: This Ermonn sweater set comes with a loose knit top and matching shorts. Nearly 20 colors available!

18. We cannot forget: Want something more fitted? look at this Gokatosau crop top and leggings set!

Accessories

19. Our absolute favorite: Zara has a lot of sparkly, sparkly socks on their site right now, so we picked this Dani’s Choice set of four for you!

20. We also like: If you thought the bobsleigh season was coming to an end, think again! This quilted Bob Angela & William is perfect for cold weather!

21. We cannot forget: Leather fingerless gloves are also becoming a big trend right now. Claim your biker status with this Pair May&Maya!

