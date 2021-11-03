Young opens online archive with FKA twigs, The xx and Sampha

Explore new and previously unseen material on British label Young then’s new platform.

Young (formerly known as Young Turks) opened up their archives for an online platform featuring music, movies, mixes and photos from the London label’s 15-year history.

Under the Young name then, the site, which launches today (November 3), will offer fans never-before-seen and never-before-released material, including two pieces from Koreless performed with a string quintet and a short documentary on The xx’s intimate shows at the Armory in New York in 2014.

Other treasures in the archive include rarely seen video performances by FKA twigs and Caroline Polachek, unreleased sets by Jamie xx, Mount Kimbie and more at SXSW in 2011, and photos from the label’s debut – including the photo of Jessie Ware and Sampha above, captured at the same SXSW event.

“In today’s hyper-connected world, archives can and perhaps should be lighted up rather than kept secret in temperature-controlled basements accessible only to librarians with latex gloves and remaining PPE,” the label joked in a press release.

Young will then allow the label and its artists and collaborators “to restore, remember and re-present objects and memories that exist beyond the limits of what culture regularly records”.

Now operating as a label, music management company and music publisher, the label was founded in 2006 as a club night and imprint of XL Recordings.

Check out the archives on Young then and revisit the cover story of FKA twigs.