CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University’s online MBA program is one of the top 10 in the nation after rising in Fortune magazine’s rankings.

The WT program, which is part of the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, ranked #9 this year, according to the magazine. In 2021, the #12 ranked program.

“I am delighted and proud to see Engler College of Business rise in this ranking,” said Dean Amjad Abdullat. “This is an external validation of all the efforts made by our faculty, staff and students. These rankings reflect the overall quality of our MBA program and our faculty and show the college’s dedication to innovation and agility. The rankings reflect our commitment to providing a rigorous MBA program that remains relevant to working professionals.

Over 100 programs were surveyed across the country. Among the qualities cited by the magazine was WT’s graduation rate of 94% in three years.

“Fortune’s ranking of the best online MBA programs stands out by finding schools that not only offer comprehensive programs, but also see their graduates progress in their careers,” the magazine said.

The final ranking was made up of three elements: program score, based on a questionnaire sent to schools; the Fortune 1000 Score, which tracks the number of MBA alumni who are executives at Fortune 1000 companies; and Brand Score, which measures brand strength.

The University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill topped this year’s list. WT’s program ranked above programs at the University of Arizona and Syracuse University, among others.

This is just the latest in a string of accolades for Engler College of Business programs.

The Princeton Review ranked WT’s online MBA program at No. 19 on his Top 50 listthe fourth consecutive year the University has made the Top 25 ranking on the prestigious list.

The Master of Science in Finance and Economics and the Master of Professional Accounting ranked #4 in Texas and #30 overall in US News & World Report 2022 rankingand the MBA program also ranked #4 in the state.

Smart.com rated 52 WT programs among the best in the country, including several business degrees. And the Master of Science in Finance and Economics from WT ranked #2 in the most recent TFE Times lists.

Quality programs are the cornerstone of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From begging to the world.

This plan is fueled by the historic amount of $125 million one west huge fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which launched publicly on September 23 — has raised around $110 million.

