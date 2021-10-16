World Food Day 2021 – eHealth Magazine

To share Tweeter To share To share E-mail

World Food Day, celebrated around the world on October 16, this year focuses on “Safe food now for a healthy future”. With its second occurrence as the world still struggles to cope with Covid-19 and its aftermath, the day has gained even greater significance. The day marks the anniversary of the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Over the years, the day has served to raise awareness about combating hunger, malnutrition and sustainability and tackling hunger while seeking to eradicate it around the world. According to the FAO website, nearly 40% of the world’s population cannot afford a healthy diet while around 2 million people are obese or overweight due to unhealthy diet and lifestyle. sedentary life. It also states that 14% of the world’s food is lost due to improper harvesting, handling, storage and transit, and 17% is wasted at the consumer level.

FAO suggests and inspires everyone to become Food Heroes and help reduce food waste and create a world without hunger. This suggests that we are consciously consuming food resources and that wasting food is not a part of life.

