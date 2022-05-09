Winaico launches 410W solar panel with 20.93% efficiency â€“ pv magazine International

Winaico Deutschland, the German unit of Taiwanese solar module manufacturer Win Win Precision Technology Co, Ltd (Winaico), is launching a 410W solar module for the European market this week at the Smarter E event in Munich, Germany.

â€œWith the MGX series, we offer modules which, thanks to their dimensions, are ideal for use in the roofing system segment. Backed by our 25-year product warranty and rated at up to 209 watts per square meter, the MGX Series represents a solid performance package,â€ said Marc Ortmanns, COO of Winaico Germany.

The WST-MGX-P1 Gemini module is based on monocrystalline half-cells and has a power conversion efficiency of 20.93%.

The 410W solar panel measures 1726mm x 1135mm x 35mm and weighs 21.5kg. It can operate with a system voltage of 1500 and comes with a 25-year product warranty and a 25-year performance warranty. The final output power is guaranteed not less than 85.28% of the rated output power and the degradation during the first year must not exceed 2%.

â€œThe complete, worry-free protection for the entire WINAICO system, which is free for the first year, also remains in place; so does the 10-year extension option,â€ the manufacturer said.



The new product is also available in an all-black version with a maximum power of 400W and an efficiency of 20.42%.