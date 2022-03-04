Will the proposed online sales tax affect car dealerships? â€“ Auto Dealer Magazine

Last week, the government launched a public consultation on an online sales tax which aims to ease the burden of business tariffs for physical retailers.

The news was welcomed by business owners struggling to compete with online-only retailers, but what does this mean for car dealerships?

To find out, we met with experts who gave us their opinion on the situation.





Revenue will be used to fund business rate reductions

In last year’s autumn budget, the government pledged to consult on the introduction of an online sales tax to level the playing field between physical and online retailers.

Officials have now released a consultation on the motion which opened last Friday and will run until May 20.

The government says it recognizes that a â€œrange of business models operate in UK retailâ€ and admits any online tax will be complicated.

However, although no decision has been made, the revenue from such a levy would be used to fund reductions in business rates for retailers with properties in England.

The consultation will also ask businesses to identify which products and services would be affected and whether it would be a flat tax, based on the number of transactions or deliveries, or a revenue-based tax.

Lucy Frazer, Treasury Financial Secretary, said: ‘We want to see thriving high streets and a fair economy as we move forward from the pandemic, which is why our review of corporate rates has reduced the burden of 7 billion pounds for businesses and pledged to consider an online sales tax â€“ given the imbalance identified by some between online and in-store retailers.

â€œWhile we have not made a decision on whether to introduce such a tax, it is only fair that, given the growing trend of consumers buying online, we are working with stakeholders to assess the tax. appropriate to the retail sector.”

What does this mean for car dealerships?

The subject of traditional resellers trying to compete with online disruptors such as Cinch and Cazoo has been a hot topic lately.

However, experts were divided on the impact the proposed online sales tax would have on the auto trade.

Mike Jones, an industry consultant, told Car Dealer the news was a ‘very important consultation for car retailers’ but stressed the importance of the government getting it right so as not to tax car dealers. dealers twice.

He said: â€œThis represents a very important consultation for automotive retailers.

â€œThey are currently carrying a huge tariff burden and a rebalancing of the tax regime to reflect the general growth of online and distance selling is well overdue.

â€œIt is important that automotive retailers are involved in the consultation to ensure that the mixed online/offline retailing that now shapes our industry does not lead to double taxation of retailers.â€

Another financial expert, David Kendrick of UHY Hacker Young, said he thinks the tax could have a big impact on online retailers such as Cazoo, Cinch and Carzam.

He also thinks it could hurt the pockets of manufacturers down the line, if they choose to switch to agency sales models.

He told Car Dealer: ‘I’m not sure this is having a significant impact on the majority of businesses in the industry right now because overall we’re only seeing 5% of sales being made online end-to-end at among our dealership customers.

â€œCazoo and Cinch can certainly be affected by the introduction of such taxes, as their model is essentially internet-only.

â€œIt has been talked about for some time and you can see the rationale for intervention to help main street survive in many areas.

“Do I think that’s a big deal for the auto industry right now?” No, but it may well grow over the next few years as online transactions perhaps become more widespread.

â€œWe also have the added complexity of the potential agency model which would therefore see the manufacturer most likely incur this tax and the retailer simply receive a handling fee for the car.

“There are a lot of variables in play, but this is one variable to watch to make sure the dealer doesn’t lose in the longer term.”

â€œPeople will always find a way around these thingsâ€

Among those who were skeptical about the impact of any new tax was Umesh Samani, president of the Independent Motor Dealers Association (IMDA).

He told Car Dealer the fees could cause online businesses to open a small number of customer sites in a bid to circumvent any tax increases.

He said: “I guess it would come from companies like Amazon not paying as much tax as high street retailers claiming they are online only.”

â€œWhen it comes to car trading, Cazoo has sites where you can pick up cars, so I imagine that’s what they would say to get around it.

â€œCinch doesn’t have any sites, but if that happened I think they would just open one or two somewhere to say they’re not just an online business and customers have the ability to collect.

“I may be old-fashioned, but I still think customers prefer to come and see a car before they buy it anyway.”





What do the lawyers think?

As the government has mentioned, the practicalities of implementing a tax on online sales could prove difficult.

Lawgistics, which specializes in providing legal solutions to the automotive industry, agrees it can become difficult to separate physical and online sales.

Nona Bowkis, a lawyer for Lawgistics’ legal team, said: ‘The Online Sales Tax (OST) consultation was promised as part of the Fall 2021 Budget to seek to level what is perceived as a cost imbalance between online retailers and businesses paying fares than brick-and-mortar businesses.

â€œHowever, as is clear from the consultation document, it is increasingly difficult to separate the two.

Get more from the car dealership Premium Stories

Used car data

Early access to the magazine

â€œIn our industry, the pandemic has certainly increased the volume of click and collect type sales. However, many of those sales come from dealerships described by the consultation as â€œtraditionally in-person industries.â€

â€œWill those dealerships who sell in person and online have to pay OST and professional rates?

â€œThere is so much to debate and define that it is difficult to see if and when the OST will ever be implemented and so for now dealers will just have to wait for the results of the consultation, and even then, wait a little longer before knowing if and how the OST will see the light of day.