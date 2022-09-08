Whistler Blackcomb Foundation online auction ends Friday

More than 180 impressive objects are auctioned.

Have a few dollars burning a hole in your pocket? The Whistler Blackcomb Foundation online auction is open until tomorrow, Friday, September 9 at 9:30 p.m., for locals to deposit money while contributing to Sea to Sky community initiatives.

More than 180 impressive donated items are being auctioned off as part of the foundation’s 2022 TELUS Golf Classic, including luxury hotel stays, concert tickets, rounds of golf, spa treatments, golf, and more. helicopter, restaurant gift certificates and sports memorabilia, among other goods, services and experiences.

However, arguably the most sought-after merchandise up for grabs in this year’s auction is a custom priority parking pass for Whistler Blackcomb’s Base II lot this winter. (The current high bid for this one is $2,500, in case you’re interested.)

All proceeds will help support community initiatives funded by the Whistler Blackcomb Foundation. A helpful tip, according to the foundation, is to set a maximum bid for your wishlist items and let the system do the bidding for you.

People who attend Friday’s charity golf tournament in person will be entitled to a front-row seat to the “Let it fly” golf ball catapult competition, but everyone is invited to tune in to the action via the foundation’s Instagram live stream at 11 a.m.

For the past five years, the Whistler Blackcomb Foundation has hosted a helicopter ball drop over the 18th wedge of the Fairmont Chateau Whistler greens during the annual golf tournament, “but this time we’re throwing them at the help from our bespoke catapult,” the foundation explained.

Whoever whose ball lands in the hole (or closest) among the 500 balls catapulted will win a 2022/23 Whistler Blackcomb season pass and a $400 Whistler Blackcomb gift card.

Head to the Whistler Blackcomb Foundation website for more information.