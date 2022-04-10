We Are One Composites: Carbon Arrival, Made in Kamloops

Hannah went out to classic sea otter in California, United States. It’s a four-day racing festival and huge exhibition area. There are races for every type of bike, but there is a strong bent for mountain biking, and if you want to see new products, prototypes and unique bikes, this is the place to be. Head here for all of our 2022 Sea Otter coverage

For those who love carbon bikes but want something a little different, maybe We are a could be interesting. They’ve been making carbon rims for a while, but the bikes are a new addition to the lineup.

What’s really impressive here is that everything you see in this diagram is made by them in Kamloops. That’s a lot of deft carbon layers, as well as machining. They have two laminate shops, one making the frames and the other making the wheels and bars. In total, they have 80 employees.

There is a single “Arrival” frame which can be adjusted by changing the top link to give between 130-170mm of travel.

The “dual shortlink” suspension design is their own, although not subject to patent.

Changing the link changes the bike between models, with the 150 being their first bike and them starting right on the 170 and 130. To preserve geometry, the Arrival 130 and 150 are run at 25mm sag and the Arrival 170 is run at 30mm, with the Arrival 170 having a slightly higher BB height.

Geometry and sizing for the Arrival 150

Even the most jaded of “everything seen” carbon skeptics might be excited about this. The shape of the frame is angular and sculptural, with the hand-painted shaded finish being nicely simple, but not boring.

The titanium bolts on the linkage are one of the few parts they don’t make.

There is no head badge or branding on the bike except for that “finish” under the shock. This is created by leaving the lettering area unpainted, so it is the raw carbon finish that shows through. Frames are hand painted in their own paint shop and each shaded finish is slightly different.

Remember that even the bar and stem are made in-house. It’s as locally grown as it gets (if you live in Kamloops). If they have an idea, they can work it out in-house and have it manufactured and up on a bike to try it out within a day or two.

This little integrated carbon fender was one of those ideas – designed in the morning, ready to test the next day.

Want one? They are making their next production soon and prices will start at $8,999.

Their new “TBR” wheels were also on display – that’s not their name, it just means “To Be Released”. There’s a secret ingredient in the diaper that will provide 30% better impact protection, but they’re not going to talk about it right now. When the wheels are fully launched, they say they will have data to back up that 30% claim.

The wheels have a beveled shape on the rim, giving a shallower crown and giving the spokes a straight run to the hub. Without curvature, there is apparently less fatigue on the nipple bed.

When released, they will be available in 28/30/33 mm widths, in 29 inches only.

Visit their website for more details.

