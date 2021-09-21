We Are Jersey magazine celebrates 7 years of supporting independent artists

WAJ separates its business and enables its clients to own their publications in a modern way

The Clifton, New Jersey-based media and entertainment company is celebrating its 7th anniversary with an anniversary number and a modernized platform. We Are Jersey released their latest issue with East Orange native artist Kia (Tenaja David) breaking the normality of the post as they usually have a musical artist on the cover. Breaking up the monotony of their medium, owners are restructuring their platform to make it more community-driven and user-friendly by introducing an app and different ways to track digital ownership.

Among the many features, the app will feature videos from musical artists to help consumers and supporters of independent artists find, as well as gorge themselves on, artist content. The publication also has an online platform that it will use more often for articles, updates, etc. WAJM (WAJ Magazine) will also make its digital copy available as a non-fungible token due to overwhelming demand. Both owners of the publication recognize that their audiences strongly support the independent entertainment industry “shakers and movers”, and wanted to give their audiences the opportunity to own a digital copy of their issues longer than a regular link. would allow it. The September 2021 issue will be the first issue available for collectors with 25 copies available for buyers. WAJM is generally on sale for digital copies for $ 1.99 with no particular differences except the method of payment.

The seventh anniversary of the publication of We Are Jersey introduces readers to unique independent artists, models and businesses in the New Jersey area. In their past, WAJ has hosted New Jersey hits such as Justina Valentine and Felicia Temple through their coverage, as well as talent outside of NJ and the United States. In the seventh year of publication, owners Bridget Papino and Daniel Banks made further changes to their business structure beyond the magazine.

Co-owner Bridget Papino said: “We are creating distinct digital spaces for the areas of our business because of the audiences each attracts. The company wants the www.wearejerseyent.com website to clearly represent the services it provides as an entertainment business. While the other site www.wajmagazine.com will promote the magazine and the stories regarding the niche entertainment industry that they highlight daily. Papino and Banks agree that the separation will help consumers stay focused on their goal when they visit their site.

About We Are Jersey Ent.

We are Jersey is the brainchild of entrepreneur Bridget Papino & Daniel Banks. They have

focused on building relationships by being transparent with their clients and providing them with

a comfortable working environment while achieving all the objectives as a team.

We put the power back in the hands of the creatives. We do not apologize in our approach to

industry and redefined what it means to be an artist management company, record label,

booking agency, marketing and entertainment consultancy under one roof. We are all on

creativity and self-expression. Everything we do highlights individuality and you, the world and

your community.