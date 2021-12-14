Utah Business Magazine Article – Stock Market Rally | 2021-12-14 | Press Releases

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK: NRPI) continued to rally, closing yesterday at $ 0.1099, adding another 28% gain to Friday’s gains of 142%. Volume increased Thursday when Utah Business Magazine published an independent article featuring the company’s subsidiary, Uplift Aerospace.

https://www.utahbusiness.com/uplift-aerospace-wants-to-mine-concrete-from-the-moon/?utm_source=UB+DAILY+NEW&utm_campaign=df305af5e8-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2021_12_09_05_m456cail695_295_mediumcail6956295

The article highlighted important aspects of the company in relation to the space industry. He presented Uplift’s unique approach, its collaboration with NASA and Blue Origin, and the growing relevance of the current creation of an earth-space economy for current value, while continuing its efforts to create value. long term with Luna-Crete.MT, its solution for lunar and extra-planetary infrastructure and manufacturing.

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

Uplift Aerospace is an emerging leader in transforming the space industry, developing innovative systems for space commerce, exchange media and the delivery of land / space products. Uplift continues to research and develop lunar mining and processing methods for the fabrication and future supply of off-planet infrastructure and building materials. Uplift Aerospace is a subsidiary of NRP Stone, a company listed on the stock exchange under the symbol NRPI.

