UAE’s Beyond2020 to open aquaponics facility in Peru

The UAE’s humanitarian program known as Beyond2020 has expanded to Latin America for the first time after launching a project that would see 2,000 people in the Yarinacocha district of Ucayali, Peru, trained in the operation of an aquaponic system that will help the cause of food security for 5,000 indigenous people while helping to preserve the region’s biodiversity.

INMED Partnerships for Children has won the contract from Beyond2020 to deploy its commercial aquaponics system, known as the Aquaponics social business model, on the campus of Peru’s largest indigenous teacher training school, the Centro of Excellence from the Bilingual Higher Pedagogical Institute of Yarinacocha (Instituto Superior Pedagógico Bilingüe de Yarinacocha).

Rationalization of food production

The model combines fish farming and vegetable production in a closed system, allowing organic vegetables to grow at a rate 10 times faster than traditional food production and using 90% less water and 75% less energy. It is also capable of producing food all year round and is not tied to traditional weather cycles of production. In this respect, it is particularly resistant to the vicissitudes of climate change. Additionally, the aquaponics center – the first of its kind in the Peruvian Amazon – is the first in the region to be powered entirely by solar energy.

Technical skills will also be taught to help develop the workforce in the region.

Commenting on the decision, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Peru, Mohamad Abdulla Ali Khater Alshamsi, said: “The Beyond2020 project offers the indigenous people of Ucayali a sustainable and comprehensive solution covering clean energy, food production and ‘water. It brings long-term social and economic benefits by emphasizing the promotion of knowledge exchange and training that aims to equip the local community with the skills and know-how needed to advance its economic development.

The aquaponics center will arrive at an ideal time for the community. The Covid-19 pandemic has compounded the issues that the new center will address. For example, the inconstant school closures have been detrimental to school meals programs and generally exacerbated the problem of hunger within the community.