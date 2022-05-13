Trina Solar introduces G12 solar modules for rooftop applications – pv magazine International

All products are based on the company’s 210-wafer rectangular (G12R) cell technology. The manufacturer claims that these new products can increase the installed capacity of residential roofs by 5-7%. The larger panel is a 21.5% efficiency device with an output power of up to 580W and the smaller one has an efficiency of up to 21.3% and a rated power of up to 425 W.

Chinese photovoltaic module manufacturer Trina Solar is showcasing three new solar modules based on G12 wafers at the Smarter E event in Munich, Germany this week.

Designed for rooftop applications, the three new products belong to Trina’s Vertex series. Based on the next-generation 210 Ultra product technology platform, the innovative 210 Rectangular Silicon Wafer (G12R) cell technology and component design “dramatically improve component efficiency and power,” said the manufacturer in a press release. “Compared to products with similar module size and power range in the market, 430W and 580W products have a power advantage of 20-30W, respectively.”

The smallest of the three products is called TSM-DE09R.05 and is available in five versions with output power ranging from 405W to 425W. It features power conversion efficiency of up to 21.3%, open circuit voltage between 49.0V and 49.9 V and a short circuit current of 10.52 A to 10.74 A. It measures 1762 mm x 1134 mm x 30 mm and weighs 21.8 kg.

The second product, called TSM-DE09R.08, is offered in five wattages from 415W to 435W, open circuit voltage ranging from 49.4V to 50.6V and short circuit current between 10.64A and 10.86 A. Its power conversion efficiency ranges from 20.8% to 21.8%, while its size and weight are the same as the TSM-DE09R.05 panel.

The most important product, the TSM-DE19R, is available in six versions with rated power from 555 W to 580 W. Its open circuit voltage ranges from 44.8 V to 46.0 V and short circuit current from 15.91 A to 16.11 A. This product measures 2384mm x 1134mm x 30mm and weighs 29.6kg. Its power conversion efficiency ranges from 20.5 to 21.5%.

All three products feature 3.2mm heat-strengthened glass, a 35mm aluminum frame and IP68 protection index. The maximum system voltage for all modules is 1500V and the operating temperature is -40C to 85C.

For all products, the temperature coefficient of the solar panel is -0.34% per degree Celsius and the manufacturer offers a 15-year product warranty and a 25-year power warranty. The panels would be able to operate at 84.8% of their original performance at the end of the warranty period.

“The new generation of 210 product technology not only applies to the existing 210-cell module production line, but also other high-efficiency N-type cell modules and other new high-efficiency photovoltaic modules. high efficiency”, explained the manufacturer. “This is an enhanced version of the 210 product technology platform, with broad and forward-looking compatibility. With the layering of new N-type or other technologies, the module power is expected to further increase by 3-5%.”

The company also claims that the new modules can increase the installed capacity of residential rooftops by 5-7%.