Todd, Julie Chrisley’s $30 Million Fraud Lawsuit: Everything You Need to Know

More than two years later Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with multiple counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley knows best The stars’ trial began in May 2022.

Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalize Peters alleged the couple overstated their income from banks to borrow over $30 million.

“They made up documents and they lie between their teeth to get what they want, when they want it,” Peters told the court, claiming they hid funds from the IRS, according to Initiated.

The American stars’ attorney, in response, said Todd and Julie’s former employee Marc Braddock committed the crimes behind the duo’s back while posing as Todd after he was fired in 2012. While Peters called Braddock a “fraud” as she spoke to the jury, she claimed that Todd and Julie’s alleged fraud continued after his dismissal.

“From the beginning, the goal was to hide the money,” Peters said, alleging that Todd, Julie and Braddock “targeted” community banks and cut and pasted parts of financial documents, a term called “scrapbooking.”

Todd, who has been married to Julie since 1996, denied the allegations against the couple in 2019.

“It all started in 2012, when we discovered that one of our trusted employees was stealing from us a lot. I won’t go into details, but it involved all sorts of really bad things, like creating fake documents, falsifying our signatures and threatening other employees with violence if they said anything. We even found out that he illegally bugged our house,” he wrote via Instagram. brought a bunch of his bogus documents to the U.S. Attorney’s office and told them that we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud, and that did get their attention, but once we had the chance to explain who he was and what he did to us, they realized it was all a bunch of nonsense and fired him.

Todd alleged at the time that the former employee “persuaded another group of investigators from the U.S. Attorney’s Office not only to reopen the case, but also to grant him immunity from prosecution for his own crimes and to bring charges against us”.

He concluded at the time: “I tell you all this now because we have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of. Not only do we know we did nothing wrong, but we have a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses to prove it.

Scroll down for more on the case: