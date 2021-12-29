This Indo-American CEO Has Turned Online Dating Game Into A Multi-Billion Dollar Empire, Anand Mahindra Fan Finds

When it comes to leading and taking matters into their own hands, Indians are at the forefront. In 2021, we have seen many talented Indian bosses take over as new CEOs of several giant companies, be it in the tech industry or glamor.

But did you know that when it comes to romance and finding love, it’s still an Indian who has always played Cupid? Even during the pandemic, many have found love through dating apps such as Tinder, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish and Hinge and the CEO of the company that owns these platforms is an Indian boss, Sharmistha ‘Shar’ Dubey, who is affectionately known as the ‘boss of romance’.

Just like us, business mogul Anand Mahindra only recently discovered this interesting news and was amazed, and rightly so.



Dubey, who is the CEO of Match Group, a $ 40 billion tech conglomerate that owns Hinge, Tinder, OkCupid, and Match.com, joined the company in 2006 as product director for a dating startup in line called Chemistry.

The 51-year-old is clearly one of the most powerful CEOs in the world, but she has not appeared on the global list of top bosses. A thought echoed by the Mahindra and the boss of Mahindra himself, with a question.

“I have to admit, this is the first time I’ve heard of her. Isn’t she often cited in the lists of global CEOs of Indian origin because the companies she runs are websites of pairing? ” he asked his over 8.6 million Twitter followers in a post attached to a detailed post on Dubey.

Mahindra further pointed out that the Tinder dating app is one of the most popular matchmaking platforms in the world, with millions of users in India itself. The mogul praised Dubey saying she deserved to be in the spotlight.

“Tinder is the world’s most popular dating app. It’s a monster. It deserves to be in the spotlight,” he added.

So who is this “boss of romance”?

Dubey, who grew up in Jamshedpur, received her Bachelor of Engineering from IIT in 1993. She shared her lessons with hundreds of men, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, as she was the only female metallurgical engineer. this year.

Her father was a professor of mechanical engineering and it was he who pushed her to obtain an engineering degree.

After graduating, Dubey returned to her hometown where she worked for a steel company for a year before flying to Ohio State University to continue her education. During that year on the job, Dubey had saved up her income so she could get a master’s degree from Ohio State University.

When she joined Match in 2006, Dubey held several positions before being named COO of Tinder in 2017, where she led the launch of Tinder Gold, which further defined the app’s strong hold. dating in the market and has become the most profitable. non-game application worldwide.

In March 2020, the 51-year-old was promoted to CEO of Match, succeeding Mandy Ginsberg. Although Dubey took the reins as the new boss just as the world was hit by the pandemic which caused so much business and profit, Match Group growth has increased for all brands.

