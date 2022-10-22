The Outside Story: how to weave a spider’s web | Weekend Magazine

A neighbor calls our house “the house of spiders” because so many orb weavers weave webs outside our large living room windows. Our spiders work on their webs at dawn and dusk, and I watch their silhouettes against a pastel sky as they move like aerials – twisting, pulling, building, repairing.
The orb web, with its two-dimensional radiating geometry, is the iconic spider web. But various species of spiders weave different types of webs, ranging from simple to complex. These include aptly named triangular webs, as well as funnel webs that glisten with morning dew in lawns and fields, and myriad three-dimensional tangles or cobwebs, which have been compared to galaxies in their structural complexity.