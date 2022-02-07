The Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry documentary is now available online

Dub fans rejoice, a documentary about the legendary Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry is available online. The Upsetter: The Life and Music of Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry is one of the slices of the Roots and revolution: reggae on film series, dedicated to tracking the global impact of gender.

Originally released in 2009, the film is narrated by Benicio del Toro and features Perry himself alongside a cast of famous faces, including Paul McCartney, whose post-Beatles band, Wings, worked in Perry’s Black Ark studio in the 1970s. The documentary comes six months after the reggae pioneer died in August 2021.

The Jamaican Observer reported that Perry died at Noel Holmes Hospital in West Jamaica after battling a persistent illness, the nature of which has not been disclosed. Six months after his disappearance, the upset has arrived on The Criterion Collection, the trailer which you can check out below.

Perry was born in Kendal, Jamaica in 1936. After moving to bustling Kingston in the 1960s, he became a fixture in the city’s musical landscape. Speaking in a 1984 interview, Perry described his upbringing in rural Kendal: “My father worked on the road, my mother in the fields. We were very poor,” he said, adding, “I went to school…I didn’t learn anything at all. Everything I learned comes from nature.

Over the course of his career, Perry has produced over 1000 recordings, working with an astonishing variety of artists along the way, including Beastie Boys, The Orb, Junior Murvin and The Congos.

Perry also worked on some of Bob Marley And The Wailers’ early albums, as well as singles “Small Axe”, “Duppy Conqueror”, “Jah Live”, “Punky Reggae Party” and “Rastaman Live Up”. In his lifetime, Perry claimed he was the one who transformed The Wailers from a suave vocal trio into the rebellious musical freedom fighters they eventually became.

Check out the trailer for the upset below.