The In Wheeling Magazine edition features sports groups

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Another edition of In Wheeling Magazine came out and it features various sports groups that connect us.

According to publisher David Allinder, the decision to feature Wheeling sports teams and groups like the Oglebay Institute School of Dance and YMCA youth sports programs was easy when it comes to training people after COVID.

Baseball, hockey and tennis are also included in the magazine.

Also, inside, is an article on the Knitting Ladies.

The magazine reads that the ladies say their knitting group is a sport because they compete with each other and are exhausted after their sessions.

The ladies say they compete on the quantity and quality of the hats they make for the Mary Babb Cancer Center in Morgantown.

He says the Sports Groups segment allows people to reconnect after the time they have been apart.

A sports group is good because you build yourself. You build your muscles. You build your immune system. You build your bones. You’re building your ligaments all kinds of things but also while you’re in this group building yourself you’re also making connections with other people in this group and you can imagine a tissue that each of those connections with this group strengthens. Fabric. It is another thread that goes to another person and if this fabric is touched, a person is touched in this fabric, he is stronger because other people pull for him. David Allinder, Editor, In Wheeling Magazine

The next edition of In Wheeling Magazine releases November 14.

Allinder says it features the people behind the scenes of iconic Wheeling events that make it all possible.

Signature events include the Christmas Parade, Celtic Festival, Greek, Italian and Lebanese Festivals.