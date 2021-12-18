The Batman: Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne Inspired By Kurt Cobain, Says Matt Reeves – Exclusive Images | Movies

When the very first trailer for The batman arrived in August 2020, it was accompanied by a surprising soundtrack – an orchestral and musical version of the trailer for “Something In The Way” by Nirvana. Sometimes such song choices are just about finding the right mood or a specific connection to the lyrics – but in the case of Matt Reeves’ new take on DC’s Caped Crusader, there was a much more specific reason behind it. It’s a tune that goes straight to the heart of the filmmaker’s vision for the character – one that has proven pivotal in shaping Robert Pattinson’s take on Bruce Wayne, the rich orphan who hoods and shakes the world. Gotham criminal.

“When I write, I listen to music, and while I was writing the first act, I put on ‘Something In The Way’ by Nirvana,” Reeves says. Empire in the next one The batman publish. It’s a song that promises a very different take on recent Bats on the big screen, from Christian Bale to Ben Affleck, inspired by a 90s grunge icon. “That’s when I thought about it. that rather than making Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version that went through great tragedy and became a recluse. So I started to make this connection with Gus Van Sant’s Last days, and the idea that this fictional version of Kurt Cobain is in this sort of decaying mansion.

The ideal actor for the job? Pattinson, whose astonishing performance in the Safdie Brothers’ Good time had caught Reeves’ attention. “In this movie, you could really feel his vulnerability and his desperation, but you could also feel his power,” says the director. “I thought it was a good mix. He also has this Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but it also feels like he could be a recluse.

It’s not just a different take on Bruce Wayne – it also means a different Batman, one with less of the flashy gimmicks offered by Lucius Fox (who doesn’t appear here) in the Nolan trilogy, and a more self-shot home, built edge. “Bruce went into hiding,” Pattinson said. “He’s not really a socialite at all. He builds all these little things and things, just with Alfred. And even Alfred thinks he’s gone mad!

This is a difference you’ll see in the Batsuit, which looks like it’s been wrung out. “He’s been out every night for two years, being beaten, shot, stabbed and burned, and it shows,” the actor explains. “There’s a bullet on the hood right from the start. I don’t think this has been done before.

To learn more about Robert Pattinson’s all-new Batman, get Empireis a worldwide exclusive The batman problem – talking to director Matt Reeves, stars Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell and Paul Dano, and producer Dylan Clark about their radical reinvention of the Caped Crusader. Find it on the shelves as of Thursday, December 23, and pre-order a copy here.