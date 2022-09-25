Taiwanese solar module manufacturer United Renewable Energy Corp (URE) commissioned a 15 MW/15 MWh storage system in Yantian, Qigu District, Taiwan.



The battery is connected to an operational solar park of 150 MW and should stabilize the frequency of the local power grid system, smooth the output power of the solar panel and provide auxiliary services.

According to URE, the storage facility is currently the largest operational battery in the country. It builds on storage technology the company started developing in 2019.

URE currently has a solar module capacity of 1.6 GW and a solar cell capacity of 3 GW. It was previously known as Neo Solar Power and became Taiwan’s largest PV panel manufacturer through a merger with Gintech and Solartech. The company is also active in the development of photovoltaic projects.