Sydney Fish Market launches digital trading platform

Sydney Fish Market today launches SFMblue, a new digital commerce platform to modernize seafood trading, complementing the dynamic physical auction in the market.

The platform, developed using ShoreTrade technology, makes it possible to efficiently trade seafood products with a nationwide customer base at the click of a button. The platform connects seafood suppliers to more buyers on the east coast and provides access to the quality, volume and variety of seafood that the Sydney Fish Market is famous for.

Sydney Fish Market CEO Greg Dyer says: “Think of us as a 70-year-old start-up – we combine decades of independent seafood trading expertise with award-winning technology to revolutionize the industry. seafood. This is just the beginning, and through continued development and consultation, we plan to continue to develop and evolve SFMblue to maximize user benefits.

In conjunction with the traditional Dutch Sydney Fish Market auction, SFMblue will offer valuable and transparent industry insights, including daily market prices and supply and demand data.

Buyers will benefit from 24/7 access to quality seafood from Australia and New Zealand, flexible payment methods and visibility into prices and prices. market offer. Reverse Marketplace’s “one-time” feature allows buyers to submit a request if they cannot find the specific product they are looking for, and then accept offers from vendors who can fulfill their order.

Suppliers will have the opportunity to expand their buyer base beyond the parameters of the traditional auction room. SFMblue will allow them to price before bringing in their catches, focusing on what buyers need – a reversal of how the market currently works.

Sydney Fish Market has received financial support from the NSW Government to support the development of the trading platform. Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders said the platform would fundamentally change the way Australia’s $3 billion seafood industry operates.

“Producers across the country will benefit from 24/7 trading, increased price visibility, payment certainty and access to more buyers, which will ensure that more seafood will end up on the plates,” Saunders said.

“It will also be a game changer for businesses in our regions, who will now be able to buy the same high quality products as the city, without having to travel.”

Suppliers and Buyers can now register at SFMblue.com.au and start trading as soon as their registration has been reviewed and completed.

For more information, visit SFMblue.com.au / sydneyfishmarket.com.au.