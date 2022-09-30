Selena Gomez calls ‘vile’ trolls after Hailey Bieber interview

Spread kindness. Selena Gomez reminded fans that “words matter” after Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) said she was the target of online hate throughout her marriage to justin bieber.

“I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and that’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be talked about the way that I’ve seen “, the Disney Channel alum, 30, noted in a TikTok livestream on Thursday, September 29, apparently weighing in after the model, 25, appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast a day before. “All I have to say is [that] it’s incredibly ironic that I post something that only speaks of kind words, because that’s exactly what I want. That’s it.”

She then referenced her Rare Beauty brand, adding, “If you’re supporting Rare, I can’t thank you enough, but know that you stand for what that means too.” And it is that the words count. Really important.

The Only murders in the building The star seemed to distance herself from any drama between her and the Biebers. “So it’s not me. And I just want you all to know that I hope you understand that this is way more important than anything else,” she said. “And I’m really grateful to all of you for listening to me. So have a wonderful day.

Gomez spoke out shortly after Hailey’s explosive ‘Call Her Daddy’ interview aired, during which she got candid about her sex life and addressed speculation that she and the actress had sex. bad blood. According to Hailey, the two have spoken to each other since she married Justin, 28, and have nothing but respect for each other.

“That’s why I’m like, that’s all respect. That’s all love,” the Rhode founder said on Wednesday, September 28. “That’s also why I feel like if everyone on our side knows what happened and that we are good and can walk away from it with clarity and respect, so that’s good.”

Hailey and the “Yummy” singer got engaged in June 2018, just two months after ending her longtime relationship with Gomez. While fans were surprised at the time by how quickly the Canada native moved on, Hailey clarified that there was never an overlap between the two relationships.

“As a woman, I would never want to get into a relationship with someone and be engaged to them and get married to them and think deep down, ‘I wonder if that was really closed for you,'” she explains. “I know for a fact that the reason we were able to get back together was because it was completely closed.”

The couple were first linked in late 2015 before rekindling their romance three years later. In September 2018, they married in a New York courthouse. A more traditional wedding party was held in South Carolina the following year.

During her tell-all interview, Hailey explained that she was targeted by fans who were supportive of Justin’s relationship with Gomez, noting that she was in a “really dark” place at one point due to the severity of the situation. trolling. However, she said that neither she nor the Grammy winner asked the spring breakers star to end the hate.

“What I will say is that she’s been in this industry a lot longer than I have,” Hailey explained. “And maybe there’s something she knows, like, that wouldn’t solve anything. … I would never expect anyone to do that for me. She doesn’t owe me anything. None of we don’t owe anyone anything but respect.

Despite online attacks, the Biebers have been thriving in their marriage for four years. “They never ruined anything for me,” the drop the mic cohost said trolls. “They’re not ruining my life, they’re not ruining my happiness and I think that’s the real win of it all. In fact, you’re not taking anything away from me. So that’s what I keep moving forward with .