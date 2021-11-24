Sedano launches new print / digital magazine

Through its recently launched retail media network, Hispanic grocer Sedano’s Supermarkets unveiled a new magazine called Nuestra Sazón (Our Flavors).

Miami-based custom media specialist Havas House, Sedano’s retail media partner, said this week that the bilingual publication Nuestra Sazón is available in digital and print versions and aims to celebrate Latin cuisine and culture through stories. entertaining and comida criolla (Puerto Rican) recipes that guests can make at home using ingredients from star brands.

Sedano’s Supermarkets bilingual publication Nuestra Sazón is available in digital and print versions and aims to celebrate Latin cuisine and culture. (Image courtesy of Sedano)

Nuestra Sazón Invierno 2021/2022, the winter edition, is now available online and will be home delivered to the main market in Sedano, South Florida, which Havas House says will increase visibility throughout. area and will grab the attention of shoppers when they create their shopping list. and menus. Plans call for Sedano’s to further promote the magazine and its content through a social media campaign and monthly email newsletters to its more than 30,000 subscribers.

“We are delighted to present this new kitchen-focused publication to our current and potential customers,” said Javier Herrán, Director of Marketing at Sedano’s, in a statement. “Featuring engaging articles and delicious recipes for Thanksgiving and Nochebuena celebrations, the magazine has been mailed direct to tens of thousands of homes in South Florida.

In the first issue of Nuestra Sazón, readers will meet the local abuela (grandmother) Tania Martínez and her family, learn how Madrileños (residents of Madrid) celebrate Christmas and New Year, will try a coquito (drink) style recipe Puerto Rican like eggnog) from another country, and cook the perfect lechon asado (marinated pork) for Nochebuena (Christmas Eve), among other features. The next spring edition of the magazine will celebrate Sedano’s 60th anniversary and feature Easter / Holy Week recipes.

Overall, Sedano’s, based in Hialeah, Florida, operates 34 stores in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Orange, and Osceola counties in Florida.

“No other supermarket has played such an important role in the South Florida community as the one in Sedano, and we are honored to bring their dedication to their customers to life in the pages of Nuestra Sazón,” said Marisa Beazel , president and editor of Havas House. “We also hope to introduce customers to unique products and recipes that will foster new culinary traditions for their families. “

Sedano’s and Havas House, the global personalized media, content and publishing division of Republica Havas, announced the launch of Sedano’s Retail Media Network at the end of August. The network is designed to provide Sedano’s partner brands with a way to creatively showcase their products throughout the supermarket chain’s market area in Florida.