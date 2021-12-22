Roger Stone sells Trump NFT autograph to pay his legal bills

At midday Wednesday, there was no offer for Stone’s item.

The NFT is part of a larger auction last week for the Stone family sponsored by Stone’s friend Pete Santilli, a right-wing internet talk show host. They auctioned off two copies of a pamphlet signed by Stone in 1968 by Richard Nixon, which cost $ 400 and $ 300 respectively, as well as a “rare Trump / Melania” poster depicting them as Uncle Sam and Lady Liberty ( $ 550).

“Between the cost of my defense in 6 remaining unworthy but sensationalist civil harassment suits and the J-6 [January 6th] Witch hunt, my legal fees are terrific, ”he wrote in an email. He added that “cancer therapies not covered by insurance for my wife are not cheap either.”

Stone last Friday met with investigators from the special House committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the capital. He told reporters he was arguing the 5th Amendment on every issue “not because I did something wrong, but because I have The Long History of House Democrats fabricating perjury charges,” said he declared.

According to the letter subpoenaing him, Stone attempted to raise funds for a “Stop the Steal” event on January 6 and previously said he was asked to “lead a march to the Capitol” but did not. not ended up doing it.