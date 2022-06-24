Rent your house? These online tools could save you money

One in three Australian households rent the home they live in, but as any current or previous tenant will appreciate, renting isn’t always the easiest experience. This is especially true right now. Rental vacancy rates in most capitals and regions are at their lowest in years, meaning competition for rentals is particularly fierce. Rent prices are also on the rise, and they should continue to rise as landlords pass on the costs associated with rising mortgage rates. Therefore, if you are currently looking for a new rental, you will want to take advantage of all the tools available to you to make your life easier.

1. Opinions of former tenants With the market tight right now, the last thing you’ll want to do is find yourself locked into a 12 month lease on a place that just isn’t up to scratch. The problem is that it’s hard to get a real feel for a house during a 15-minute window – especially when you’re surrounded by a swarm of other people surveying the place. Sure, you can (and should) stake out the neighborhood to find out what it looks like at different times of the day, but there’s not much reconnaissance you can do. One way to get another perspective – both on the place itself and the landlord or real estate agent who manages it – is to look at reviews left by past tenants. There’s no shortage of options here, including Facebook pages and other online groups, but there’s also a growing number of dedicated rental review websites. Some of the free options available include websites such as Property Reviewed and Rate my rental. And there is also Rent a rabbit which charges for viewing their property reviews, but it also pays renters ($30 currently) to leave a review of their own former rental. Of course, not all rental properties will have a review from a previous tenant, but it’s worth checking different websites to take a look. 2. Rental prices Are you moving to a new city or suburb, but you have no idea how much the rent will be? This is important information to know, especially if you are comparing several different houses or apartments in the same area.