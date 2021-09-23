Reggae Festival Guide Magazine and Online Directory of Reggae Festivals Sizzla Releases Brand New Anthem with Chalice Row titled “Word Up”

Sizzla releases brand new anthem with Chalice Row titled “Word Up”



“WORD TO YOUNG PEOPLE”

Sizzla releases a brand new anthem with Row of chalice called

” Speak “… A delivery to all the hardworking people

in the world to earn a living honestly. The Riddim was created

through Yungg Trip from Los Angeles, California and Sizzla was

recorded by Dr Edward Amour.

Now available worldwide:

“ZION IS WAITING” (Click on the image to watch the video)

Watch the all-new visuals of Young Shanty

for his song “Sion” an excerpt from

Riddim black roses



“MARRY ME”

It’s official wedding season and Perfect Giddimani rings the bells loud on his latest effort titled “Marry you”.

The track has a very afro-dancehall beat vibe.

bouncy and contagious as the lyrics and melody give

it is great justice. You meet thousands of people and none of them

really touches you. Then you meet this person and

your life is changed forever. Pour wine and put on the disc,

press play, relax and enjoy!

“NO NEED TO HAVE”



Highly skilled deejay Teflon has released a steady stream of new singles for the whole of 2021.

One of his latest offerings, “No Need To Hate” is set to a fast-paced dancehall riddim – of course.

please new and established fans.

“COIN GANJA” (Click on the image to watch the video)

A classic herbal tune of modern times, this month’s featured is

GOT ARBRES by Perfect Giddimani and Young Shanty.