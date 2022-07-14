Reggae Festival Guide Magazine and online directory of reggae festivals DJ Kat “The Kat-a-lyst” – female Selecta from Coventry, UK

DJ Kat “The Kat-a-lyst” – Selecta woman from Coventry, UK



DJKat “The Kat-a-lyst” – Selecta female from Coventry, UK

DJKat the Kat-a-lyst has also DJed across the UK and internationally, from The Gambia to Cape Verde to Berlin. She came from the Caribbean, Mexico and Africa, to name a few.

Her love of reggae began at the age of 16 when she began to develop a keen ear for great music.

She can rock a crowd with an eclectic range of styles, keeping it clean and authentic.

DJKat the Kat-a-lyst has also performed for

Carrol Thompson, Ossie Gad, Miss Megoo,

Sandra Crossand the Legendary Sir Coxsone

(who specifically asked him to DJ for him).

She is also Selecta for the newly formed trio Sisters in Dub which has continued to grow with the works of Jah’s music delivered in a unique way.

Every Wednesday 6-8pm and Saturday 2-4pm UK time arawakradio.com

broadcast on oneharmonyradio.com and bigpeopleradio.com also on ReggaeStormRadio.com 9-11 p.m. Wednesdays.

DJKat the Kat-a-lyst has been on the radio entertaining his community (and the world) every Wednesday and Saturday using his great platforms to enhance the music community with DJKat’s Top 5, Poetry, Reggae Birthdays/ Interviews with so many greats from Maxi Priest, Beenie Man to Protoje.

DJKat the Kat-a-lyst always tries to encourage emerging artists and will always allow them a platform.

A very active member of the community, she regularly helps and attends to organize dances and events that appeal to everyone, from family fun days to

Windrush Dances and many more.

Her passion for music shines through… you can hear that when she selects the music, she continues to be the Kat-a-Lyst!!!

Connections:

Youtube channel

Facebook

Instagram: @djkat_

Twitter: @DJKatQueen

E-mail: k[email protected]