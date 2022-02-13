Real Vegas Magazine Welcomes Michael H Kaleikini as Business Editor

Real Vegas magazine brought new expertise and appointed Michael H Kaleikini as its new business editor

Michael H. Kaleikini takes on a new position as business editor for Real Vegas magazine. He will be responsible for increasing the digital footprint through new online strategies that will shift the revenue model from quarterly to monthly and increase exposure for elite local businesses in the print and digital sectors.

Michael brings with him 16 years of marketing and business development experience. This ranges from email marketing and traditional business development to new online strategies that generate business leads and increase digital footprint online.

Michael currently has a business podcast called Java Chat where he interviews entrepreneurs and experts on the topics of business marketing, leadership, and adversity. He intends to bring this knowledge to the digital side of Real Vegas Magazine to grow their online presence along with a few other strategies that will eventually allow Real Vegas Magazine to dominate the Las Vegas Valley; both online and offline.

Michael will also be attending the 1st Annual Real Vegas Ball to be held on February 18, 2022 at the Emerald at Queensridge. Tickets are very limited, but are still available at this link: realvegasprom.eventbrite.com

Full details can be found in the about section of the company’s website, realvegasmagazine.com

Real Vegas Magazine CEO Candice Wiener expressed confidence that Michael H. Kaleikini is ready to take on the job, saying:

“The team is thrilled to have Michael on board to strengthen Real Vegas Magazine’s online presence and oversee the business column in the print version of Real Vegas Magazine. His experience in the digital space spans 16 years. He brings all of this online and commercial development to Real Vegas Magazine.The future potential of Real Vegas Magazine is exciting.

Among the new responsibilities that Michael H. Kaleikini can expect to take on, the main objectives are:

Increase digital footprint with new strategies that will shift the revenue model from quarterly to monthly, creating a larger database from which to serve local businesses and help raise awareness of local business owners in the Las Vegas Valley, increasing demand both online and in print for Real Vegas magazine. Its intention is to double print circulation in one year and build a strong, unparalleled online presence to match.

Current clients and collaborators are invited to send their congratulatory and welcome messages to the new Business Editor via the website: realvegasmagazine.com or via their LinkedIn page: linkedin.com/company/real-vegas-magazine/

Media inquiries can be sent to Michael at [email protected]

