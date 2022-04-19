Quantum eMotion featured in a recent Forbes magazine article on â€œWorld Quantum Dayâ€

Enter Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your one week free trial here.

Montreal, Quebecâ€“(Newsfile Corp. â€“ April 19, 2022) â€“ Quantum eMotion Corp.(TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q)(â€œQeMâ€ or the â€œCompanyâ€) is pleased to announce that the company was recently featured in a new Forbes magazine article. The article, titled â€œWorld Quantum Day: A Love Letter,â€ is written by Arthur Herman, Principal Investigator at the Hudson Institute and Director of Hudson’s Quantum Alliance Initiative (QAI).

The article highlights the relevance of having designated April 14 as World Quantum Day whose main objective is to raise awareness of the positive impact that quantum applications have had on society and the important revolution that they should trigger in the near future. It also highlights QAI’s efforts to address critical public issues related to the adoption of quantum technologies.

QeM is cited among the few companies that have been able to create real and meaningful solutions in the field of quantum cybersecurity. Recently, the company announced the launch of its revolutionary QRNG2 USB stick, a new portable quantum random number generator (QRNG) that delivers pure entropy at 1.5 Gbps, the highest throughput available today in a marketable QRNG. . With such levels of performance, QeM technology has the potential to become the gold standard QRNG in the 5G communications space and other high-speed cybersecurity applications.

The full Forbes article can be read by clicking on the following link:

https://www.hudson.org/research/17753-world-quantum-day-a-love-letter

About QeM

The company’s mission is to meet the growing demand for affordable hardware-based security for connected devices. The patented solution for a quantum random number generator harnesses the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for the protection of high-value assets and critical systems.

The company intends to target high-value financial services, Blockchain applications, cloud-based IT security infrastructure, classified government communication networks and systems, secure device key (IOT, automotive, consumer electronics) and quantum cryptography.

