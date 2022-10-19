Primex Media Services celebrates the first anniversary of its global e-magazine “Hello Entrepreneurs”

Surat (Gujarat) [India]October 19 (ANI/PNN): Surat-based Primex Media Service Private Limited celebrates the first anniversary of its global start-up ‘Hello Entrepreneurs’ e-magazine. The first edition of the e-magazine was launched on October 20, 2021.

On the business side, Hello entrepreneurs has come a long way in a year. The publication has established itself as a credible source of information on modern business leaders, developing industries, young entrepreneurs, startup and small business success stories, pioneering women entrepreneurs, well-known brands. well-known and influential business ideas and organizations.

The effects of Covid-19 in India have been significant. Nevertheless, the pandemic ended up being a fluke for many young entrepreneurs. Indian business has been revolutionized by a new generation of more adept entrepreneurs. Their capacity for innovation and scalability as a company is nothing short of remarkable. Modern business owners rely on cutting-edge digital marketing strategies to establish direct e-sourcing links with their target markets.

PR firm Prime Communications was founded in 2007 to serve well-known corporations and businesses around the world. With a focus on providing comprehensive public relations and digital networking services, the company changed its name to Primex Media Services Private Limited in 2015-16.

Nitesh Desai, Director of Primex Media Services Private Limited, said: “We are delighted and overwhelmed by the response our global e-magazine ‘Hello Entrepreneurs’ has garnered in such a short time. Today marks the first anniversary of the publication of this online magazine. For our global audience, we hope to release original features on business, branding, startups and more.”

This story was provided by PNN. ANI shall in no way be responsible for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)