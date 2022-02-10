Popcorn-colored fun – CARGO :: SRQ Magazine article by Emma Tufano

Inspired by one of Pantone’s Spring and Summer 2022 colors: Popcorn Yellow

SRQ Review | February 2022

Through Emma Tufano

In Shopping

JUST PASS THROUGH

Krumbs kitchen rubber gloves, $8; Corkcicle Classic Stemless in Neon Yellow, $23; Molly’s is a chic and unique boutique, 711 S Osprey Ave., 941-921-1221, mollyssarasota.com, @mollys_srq. Sun Bum hair mask, $4; Pura Vida Suicide Awareness Bracelet, $7; Boutique T. Georgiano, 1409-B 1st St., 941-870-3727, tgeorgianos.com, @tgeorgianos. America & Beyond Aurora Embellished Tote, $129; The Wave Inspired, 1514 Stickney Point Rd., 941-554-8720, thewaveinspired.com, @thewaveinspired.

BUTTER ME

Katie Loxton Perfect Clutch in Pale Yellow, $22; Molly’s is a chic and unique boutique, 711 S Osprey Ave., 941-921-1221, mollyssarasota.com, @mollys_srq. Billabong Showdown Women’s Jean Shorts in Dandelion, $70; Boutique T. Georgianos, 1409-B 1st St., 941-870-3727, tgeorgianos.com, @tgeorgianos. Bodylicious Body Buttercream Primers, $28; “I’m Beachy” Dazzle Dry Nail Polish, $20; Yellow strap, $6; Paint Nail Bar, 1417 1st St., 941-366-8989, paintnailbar.com, @paintnailbar. SB Design Studio Detox Glass Water Bottle, $23; Self Goddess Soul Empowered Botanical Body Oil, $20; The Wave Inspired, 1514 Stickney Point Rd., 941-554-8720, thewaveinspired.com, @thewaveinspired.

