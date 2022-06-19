PHC Europe presents two reagent kits at Analytica

Leader in the production and supply of laboratory equipment, SSP Europe will present two reagent kits compatible with its PATHFAST™ device at the Analytica trade show and conference from June 21 to 24 in Munich.

The PATHFAST™ is an analysis system that combines the precision of a full-scale laboratory with the flexibility of a compact design and a lightweight solution. Easy to use, install and network, it is highly accurate and can parallel process up to six different patient samples (or six different parameters from a single patient) per analysis. It provides results in less than 17 minutes. The device also has an integrated computer and printer and can be operated via a touch screen.

The PATHFAST™ system (Credit: PHC Europe)

The PATHFAST™ can be used to detect cardiac and other emergency parameters by determining the amount of hs substances Trop I (troponin I), NTproBNP (B-type natriuretic peptide), D-Dimer, hsCRP (C-reactive protein at high sensitivity), myoglobin, mass of CK-MB (creatine kinase-isoenzyme MB), BRAHMS PCT (procalcitonin) and presepsin in the body of a patient with the use of a single sample of whole blood in a solution of cartridge.

The PATHFAST™ system (Credit: PHC Europe)

In this way, it becomes a basis for safe on-site diagnosis and treatment decisions regarding patients with acute coronary syndrome, myocardial injury, suspected coronary insufficiency, venous thromboembolism, inflammation and sepsis, for example .

PHC Europe’s reagent kits provide fully reproducible results that match well with laboratory analysis. Below are descriptions of the two particular products that will be showcased at Analytica.

Reagent 1: PATHFAST™ B･R･A･H･M･S PCT

Procalcitonin (PCT) is a biomarker used to diagnose bacterial infections and, more specifically, patients with sepsis, an extreme and life-threatening bodily response to infection.

Under normal circumstances, plasma concentrations of PCT in a person’s blood are less than 0.05 ng/ml. In patients with sepsis, severe sepsis or septic shock, however, this number may increase to as high as 1000 ng/ml.

PCT PATHFAST™ B･R･A･H･M･S (Credit: PHC Europe)

PCT levels are low in viral infections, chronic inflammatory disorders, or autoimmune processes, which is why this substance is used to distinguish bacterial infections from these other situations.

By performing an in vitro quantitative determination of the PCT concentration in whole blood, plasma or serum, the PATHFAST™ B･R･A･H･M･S PCT The reagent kit aids in the early detection and differential diagnosis of clinically relevant bacterial infections, such as in the assessment of septic severity. It is also useful in decisions related to antibiotic therapy (or, in other words, the necessary and optimal duration of antibiotic therapy).

Reagent 2: PATHFAST™ hs-cTnI

Reagent kit PATHFAST™ hs-cTnI is a chemiluminescent enzyme immunoassay (CLEIA) for the quantitative measurement of cardiac troponin, a cardiac enzyme released upon myocardial injury. It can detect with high accuracy and precision even very low concentrations of troponin levels released by ischemia or micro-necrosis, at the earliest. It even allows the detection and quantification of normal troponin levels in healthy individuals.

PATHFAST™ hs-cTnI (Credit: PHC Europe)

Using anticoagulated whole blood and plasma, the PATHFAST™ hs-cTnI meets International Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine (IFCC) recommendations and European Society of Cardiology (ESC) guidelines for early detection acute myocardial infarction (AMI) and risk stratification of patients with acute coronary syndrome.

In fact, the ESC recommends the use of PATHFAST™ hs-cTnI for the early inclusion and exclusion of AMI and to differentiate patients with this condition from those with non-coronary heart disease. Even small changes that occur over a short period of time can be detected accurately, in a way that allows doctors to differentiate acute from chronic conditions.