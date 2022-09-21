Parade magazine will go digital only in November

A familiar feature in newspapers across the country will go away in November as Parade magazine, a staple of Sunday papers for more than 80 years, goes digital-only production.

Kevin A. Craig, senior vice president and director of newspaper relations for Arena Group, which purchased Parade earlier this year, announced the change in a letter to newspapers that publish the magazine as an insert in their weekend editions. end.

According to Publisher’s Daily, the weekly has a circulation of 22 million as an insert in hundreds of newspapers across the United States, including The Dispatch.

Craig said the last print edition of Parade will be on November 6.

“We will, however, continue to offer the same premium Parade content experience in an e-Edition format to our press partner,” Craig said in the letter. “We want to make sure we continue to serve our millions of loyal readers through our partnership with you.”

Parade was founded in 1941 by Marshall Field III, the heir to his grandfather’s department store fortune. For national print publications at the time, distribution was expensive and complicated. Field solved this problem by turning to newspapers, converting the magazine to newsprint, and partnering with newspapers to distribute it in Sunday editions.

At its peak, Parade was featured as an insert in over 700 American newspapers with a circulation of over 32 million.

Readers can find Parade online at parade.com