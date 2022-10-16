Pair this sweater with your favorite leggings all fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Start spreading the word: sweater weather has officially arrived! Just spent the weekend in cold Maine where fall is in full bloom. And let me tell you, I was more than happy to break out my sweaters – longer layers are a welcome change after endless hot weather on the West Coast. There’s no better feeling than breathing in the crisp fall air and admiring the beautiful fall foliage in a brand new sweater. We feel like the star of every classic rom-com, moments away from a cute encounter.

Just as we don’t believe in the concept of a favorite child, we don’t believe in the concept of a favorite sweater either—except maybe this sweater! Not only this side slit sweater a bestseller on Amazon, it’s also on sale now at 56% off! It’s the perfect time to buy this versatile layering piece. And if you like to wear oversized sweaters with leggings and boots, this might be the design of your dreams. Keep scrolling for all the details on this cozy closet staple!

Get the MEROKEETY Women Casual Round Neck Sweater for only $20 (originally $46) on Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

The MEROKEETY Women Casual Round Neck Sweater is the type of tunic you will look for again and again. It really is a daily essential! To prove our point, let We paint a picture for yourself: Imagine running out to pick up the kids from school or meeting a friend for coffee on a cool fall day. You’re already wearing your favorite leggings and boots, and now you just need a comfy crewneck that covers your booty. Comfort is key here – you just want a top to keep you warm while looking presentable. Enter: this longline sweater featuring a ribbed hem neckline and cuffs, dropped shoulders and exposed seams.

This soft sweater available in 23 different shades, so you can either stick to a nice neutral or opt for a pop of color instead. Personally, I’m more orange or green with black leggings in the fall. You can even add a peacoat or plaid jacket for extra warmth.

There’s definitely a common theme when it comes to reviews for this sweater: it’s the perfect length for leggings! “This sweater was the perfect length to wear with leggings,” one reviewer reported. “I’m also 5 months pregnant so the sweater fit me without taking off any length or looking frumpy. Perfect thickness to keep you warm but not overheat. Another shopper said, “It’s warm and comfortable with a flattering fit. It is perfect to pair with leggings or skinny jeans. The quality is excellent for the price. »

One customer even called this crewneck”my new favorite sweaterSo get out your leggings and throw on this sweater for an easy fall outfit!

