Osundare is a cover poet, headliner of the 5th World Poetry magazine

POET, scholar and public intellectual, Professor Niyi Osundare has been selected as the cover poet and headliner of the 5th edition of ‘World Poetry’, a magazine of the World Poetry Movement.

Executive Deputy Secretary General of China’s Boao International Poetry Festival and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of “World Poetry” Cao Shui announced Osundare’s selection on January 15.

A selection of poems by the recently retired English professor from the University of New Orleans, USA, will be published in the fifth edition of ‘World Poetry’.

With his selection, Professor Osundare became the first African poet honored by the international poetry journal.

Commenting on his selection, Osundare thanked the World Poetry Movement for the honor.

Born in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State in 1947, Professor Osundare was educated at the University of Ibadan, University of Leeds and York University, Toronto, Canada .

Her poetry collections include “City Without People: The Katrina Poems”, “Random Blues”, “Days”, “The Word Is an Egg”, “Midlife”, “Waiting Laughters”, “Moonsongs”, and “The Eye of the Earth”. ‘ among others.

Professor Osundare has won awards and prizes including Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) Prize, Cadbury/ANA Prize, Commonwealth Poetry Prize, Noma Prize, Tchicaya U Tam’si Prize for African poetry and the Fonlon/Nichols Prize. Award for “Excellence in literary creativity associated with significant contributions to human rights in Africa”. He received the 2014 Nigerian National Merit Award.

He was a columnist for Newswatch and had poetry columns in the Sunday Tribune, the rested newspaper NEXT and The Nation.