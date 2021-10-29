Old Fashioned Slings – Forage :: SRQ Magazine Article by Britt Mattie

Photograph by Wes Roberts

Sensitive to its namesake, the old one is one of the oldest mixed drinks in the cocktail canon. A dated and beloved brewed drink – iconically built in the glass – saw a fruity version become all the rage after the Prohibition Era (involving a slice of cherry and orange, with the mixture of a sugar cube or simple syrup added). This version remains prevalent today, but we’re in the mood to champion more basic, progressive interpretations that still allow for the avant-garde flavors of a mild bourbon or rye burst, but also provide a little twist ( orange twist, if you will) on this classic libation.

Old-fashioned coffee: Bourbon Buffalo Trace, kahlua, shot of espresso and orange bitters, $ 12, Brine Seafood & Raw Bar, 2250 Gulf Gate Dr., Sarasota, 941-952-3039, brinesarasota.com, @brinesarasotaoysterbar

Old Fashioned Kojo: Bourbon infused with toasted brown rice, demerara syrup, lemon bitters and homemade citrus oil, $ 13, KOJO, 1289 N Palm Ave., Sarasota, 941-536-9717, eatkojo.com, @eatkojo

Old-fashioned spicy pear: Spicy St. George Pear Liqueur, Redemption Bourbon, Crushed Orange & Cherry with a Hint of Bitter, $ 14, Selva Grill, 1345 Main St., Sarasota, 941-362-4427, selvagrill.com, @selvagrill

Old-fashioned barrel: 1792 Bourbon, toasted demerara syrup, Broker’s bitters, barrel aged, $ 12, Cask & Ale, 1548 Main St., Sarasota, 941-702-8740, caskandalekitchen.com, @cask_ale_srq

Made the old-fashioned way: Bourbon Smooth Ambler Contradiction, Pistachio Cane Syrup, Barrel Spice Bitters, Orange Zest & Seasonal Smoke Topping, $ 15, MADE, 1990 Main St # 112, Sarasota, 941-953-2900, maderestaurant.com, @made_srq

Mr. Sazerac: EBourbon infused with arl gray, absinthe mouthwash, demerara syrup, orange bitters and a maple syrup ice cube, $ 13 Pangea Alchemy Laboratory, 1564 Main Street, Sarasota, 941-870-5555, pangealounge.com



Old fashioned circo: Bourbon Old Forester, toasted pecans, cinnamon and vanilla, bitters, $ 9, Circo SRQ, 1435 2nd St., Sarasota, 941-253-0978, circosrq.com, @circosrq

Old fashioned blase: Bourbon Bulliet, Bitter Truth bitter orange, brown sugar syrup, black cherries and orange, $ 13, Blase Café & Martini Bar, 5263 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota, 941-349-9822, theblasecafe.com, @theblasecafesiestakey

Old Spanish: Ezra Brooks 99 Bourbon with Cinnamon & Saffron Smoked Bitters, $ 14, Sage, 1216 First St., Sarasota, 941-445-5660, sagesrq.com, @sagesrq