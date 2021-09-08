NJDOL moves collection of information on wages and reason for separation online

New tool for employers guarantees fast and secure unemployment declaration

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has updated its method of collecting income and other information from employers after an employee leaves; Instead of receiving responses by US mail, employers will now submit this information through secure online portals.

Employers will continue to receive forms in the mail asking for details of some recent employee layoffs or to verify wages. But, the employer will now send its responses electronically, eliminating the need for most phone calls from adjudication officers. Employers can now respond at their convenience, within 10 days of the date NJDOL sends its request, regardless of whether this important correspondence has been lost in the mail.

“When an employee separates from an employer and applies for Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits, we need to verify the cause of the separation and in some circumstances we need to receive additional information about the earnings from the employee. employer to confirm the potential claimant’s eligibility for benefits. “Said labor commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “Collecting this information online is faster and safer than going through conventional mail. We believe this is an improvement that will save employers time and improve their comfort.

Timely employer responses help NJDOL officers determine a claimant’s eligibility for benefits and result in more specific costs to the employer.

The notice sent to the employer will provide clear instructions on what information is needed about the former employee and direct them to the appropriate portal – eAdjudication or eMonetary. Both portals are mobile-friendly and secure to protect employer and employee information.

These resources are also available in the Tools for Employers section of the NJDOL myunemployment website.

By visiting the NJDOL website, employers are also encouraged to create an employer access account. Here, employers can report employees refusing suitable work, review employer and worker contribution rates, download a notice of annual contribution rate, as well as complete forms NJ-927 and WR-30 online.

For more information on NJDOL’s new employer forms process, please visit: www.myunemployment.nj.gov/employerforms.

