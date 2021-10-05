New Digital Estate Planning Service Goes â€œBeyond Financesâ€ to Give Clients Real Peace of Mind

Zenplans, a fully managed cloud platform that organizes, maintains and securely stores customers’ most important personal and financial information, has been launched

Zenplans, a new digital estate planning service, was launched so advisers can help their clients securely organize, maintain, store and share all of their most important personal and financial information.

As we move away from traditional paper documents towards a more digital society, it becomes more and more difficult to keep track of all the various personal and financial information that we have. Zenplans offers a solution; advisers can help clients manage their assets, debts and other financial affairs as well as key information about their daily lives; from their utility provider to their social media accounts.

<br>

The system also securely stores a client’s wishes – including details of their will and Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) and how to organize their digital inheritance – with the ability to selectively share key details. with appointed delegates. These delegates can be granted restricted or full access, either immediately or after a certain period of time – for example, after death or if the client is incapacitated – ensuring that information is quickly and easily accessible by the right people. if needed.

This means that if a client dies and they had a Zenplan in place, their advisor is able to support the client’s family, helping them access key information quickly and easily, and be there for them in the event of a problem. of need.

Zenplans was created by Etienne Moses, a former management consultant for EY, after seeing firsthand how difficult it can be to identify and put together all the information needed to administer a person’s estate. He realized that not only is there a huge amount of personal and financial information to process, but that finding it all and ensuring that the right people have access to it – both during their lifetime and when they are living. death – maybe a minefield.

He said: “We all have so much personal and financial information that it’s hard enough to get a handle on it on our own, making it almost impossible for our loved ones to sort it out when we die.

“And now everything is online, it can be difficult to know exactly what assets the person had, let alone where they are, which makes trying to put everything back together really stressful to what is already a time. incredibly moving for those who remain.

“I wanted to do something to allow people to keep control of all of their important information over the course of their lives, but also to create a way for people to share all of this key information securely with their loved ones for easier administration. of the estate. . “

Zenplans also functions as a key planning tool for advisors, as step-by-step advice helps trigger a client investigation and identifies planning gaps, allowing advisors to go ‘beyond finances’ and empower their clients. customers the peace of mind that everything has been thought out and planned.

StÃ©phane concludes: “Zenplans helps meidentify any gaps in a client’s planning, empowering advisors to be at the forefront of estate planning and make a real difference in the lives of their clients.

â€œIt also helps engage and encourage clients and their families to become more involved in their financial planning. And when clients share their Zenplans with their children, it gives Advisors an organic way to connect and build meaningful relationships with those on the cusp of the biggest intergenerational wealth transfer in history.