Never-before-seen content by JRR Tolkien released on the official website

The Estate of JRR Tolkien has released some never-before-seen content in an update to their official website.

The relaunched site now features draft manuscripts, paintings and photographs by the fantasy author and many of his family members.

It also includes sections on Tolkien’s calligraphy, letters and timeline of his life, and audio recordings and video clips featuring Tolkien and his son Christopher.

Christopher was an academic who edited much of his father’s posthumously published work and drew the original maps for the Lord of the Rings books.

Conversation with Smaug (The Tolkien Estate Limited)

He died in 2020.

The date of the relaunch is significant in the world of The Lord of the Rings as February 26, 3019 sees the rift of fellowship as Frodo and Sam begin their journey to Mordor and the death of Boromir.

Tolkien wrote the fantasy series The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and also worked as a poet, philologist and scholar during his lifetime.

JRR Tolkien at his desk in Oxford in 1937 (The Tolkien Trust)

He died on September 2, 1973.

The Lord of the Rings has been translated into 36 languages ​​and is one of the best-selling books of all time, with over 100 million copies sold.

It has also been adapted into a film trilogy directed by Peter Jackson.

The official Tolkien Estate website provides information about the author’s literary and artistic works, as well as insight into his personal life.