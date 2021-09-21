More than half of UK properties can access super-fast internet, figures show

More than half of UK homes and businesses have access to gigabit compatible broadband, new figures show.

According to data from the ThinkBroadband broadband audit website, 50.2% of properties across the country are able to access the super-fast internet connection, up from around 6% in January 2019.

The government has hailed the milestone as a key moment in its £ 5 billion Gigabit project, the nationwide rollout of faster internet connections, with figures meaning more than 15 million properties are covered by the best commercial broadband speeds.

Faster broadband speeds are becoming more and more necessary as more and more smart internet-connected devices become available for the home and online streaming services become more prevalent.

“We are past half of our national mission to bring the UK up to speed with super-fast gigabit broadband,” Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said.

“Millions of people can now access the fastest and most reliable Internet connections, allowing them to take full advantage of new technologies over the next 40 years.

“Thanks to the work of the industry and our record investment of £ 5 billion, we are making phenomenal progress in the Prime Minister’s infrastructure revolution. “

According to the figures, West Dunbartonshire in Scotland has seen one of the biggest increases in gigabit broadband coverage, with availability rising from 1% in July 2020 to 95% today.

Likewise, coverage in Blackpool increased from 2% in January 2019 to 85% and in Reading it increased from 5% in January 2019 to 93%.

“We are delighted to see the UK cross the 50% UK gigabit availability mark and if existing vendor plans materialize, we envision 65-68% gigabit coverage by early 2022” , said Andrew Ferguson, editor-in-chief of ThinkBroadband.

“The next few years are going to be transformative for the UK broadband market with the many all-fiber networks being built and we look forward to mapping them all out and ensuring that the public can easily see what their broadband options are. . “