Masthead Online – News, Careers and References for the Canadian Magazine Industry

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hvrdeveloper of the first socially-oriented web browser, today announced the launch of the Cast of creators podcast, hosted by CEO Nelson B. Thall and award-winning blogger Casie Stewart. The video and audio podcast presents perspectives on innovation and the future of content with notable guests including Our Lady Peace frontman Raine Maida, performance artist, DevoDLive, and media host and producer, Brigitte Truong, and is available for download wherever you consume podcasts. You can subscribe to the podcast at castofcreators.com. Hvr is available on the Apple App Store and google play.

“Casie and I have spent our careers in media and publishing,” says Thall. “Now we’re empowering creators and brands to increase revenue and engagement on their websites with our new Hvr browser. We take Hvr’s mission to the next level with Cast Of Creators.

“We’ve set the stage for industry-leading guests to share their stories, their creative pursuits, and the wisdom they’ve learned along the way,” says Stewart. “Our new studio makes our cast feel at home as we discuss platforms and partnerships, content ownership and the future for creators.”

Guests appearing on Cast of Creators include:

Jules Mercanti is a freelance artist based in Toronto, Ontario. His work is observational/autobiographical and uses a very strict color palette. His website offers a range of prints/art for sale.

Andrew Lovesey is canadian Geographical Director, Digital and Video, Fellow of The Royal Canadian Geographical Society, and a former travel blogger.

Raine Maida is a Canadian humanitarian, technologist and leader of multi-platinum alternative rock legends, Our Lady of Peace. Maida is also the founder of App Dropsa web3 platform connecting artists to their community.

Before Bureyknown professionally as DevoDLive, is an Entertainment Host, Social Media Influencer, Performance Artist and OfficialRaptorsGuy.

Vicky Milner is the co-founder of ShopSquadlive trade production and consulting and co-founder and president of CA FAthe Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards.

Lisa Kisber is the co-founder of ShopSquad. Lisa is a resident on-air expert for Global’s national morning show and the producer and host of Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards red carpet show.

Brigitte Truong is the founder of B.Tru Media, a multimedia producer, host of Sister Cities on USA Today and a digital content creator.

Lauren O’Neil is a writer, journalist, television personality and internet elder. Lauren is the Senior News Writer at blogTO.

George Sully is a multidisciplinary designer, entrepreneur and activist. defile is well known for its collaborations which include but is not limited to DHL, eBay, Disney and Bell Media and is best known for being the original manufacturer of the Star-Trek Discovery Starfleet Boot. Sully is also inducted into the Bata Shoe Museum, creator of Black Canadian Creatorsco-founder of House of Hayla and creator of flagship brand Sully & Son Company.

Cory Lee is a Canadian singer-songwriter and actress. She is best known for her role in Instant Star and Degrassi: The Next Generation.

brandon olson is the founder and CEO of The Melon Restaurant for all your home catering needs. He is also the Founder of The Banana Restaurant – a contemporary French cuisine restaurant in Toronto, Brando’s Fried Chicken – a fried roast chicken, man ray wine bar– an Italian bar, and the CXBO Chocolate Shop.

Shane Stevens is an award-winning journalist turned marketing/retail/PR authority. Shane is a senior executive and trusted advisor to Holt Renfrew, Cognac LOUIS XIII and Saks Fifth Avenue. Shayne is one of Canada’s most recognizable tastemakers.

TiKA is an R&B artist, 2022 Canadian Academy Laureate, film composer, founder of StereoVisual and consultant at Umba Daima Studio & Network.

About Hvr

Hvr was founded by a passionate team of entrepreneurs, engineers and designers from media, technology and publishing who are dedicated to providing users, web publishers and advertisers with a more useful, social web experience and profitable. Its founders have a 75-year family history in publishing as co-owners of the Toronto Star, the largest daily newspaper printed in Canada. The company is based in Toronto and is privately held. Websites can also become Hvr Site Partners to increase engagement and discovery of their web content while receiving recurring commissions and revenue.

