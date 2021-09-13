“Masha and the Bear” reaches 100 billion views on YouTube

Aniaccord’s internationally acclaimed children’s entertainment property Masha and THE BEAR has taken another step forward by reaching 100 billion views worldwide on YouTube. BFF’s unusual duo have also traveled 1 million years of viewing time and count for 1,000 frames per second. In addition, five of the cartoon’s channels (English, Spanish, Russian, Portuguese and Ukrainian) won the Diamond Play Button YouTube Creator Award.

Masha and THE BEAR and YouTube rose to the top simultaneously – establishing the show’s online presence at the start of YouTube was key to its success today. Animaccord was one of the early rights holders of YouTube, as it foresaw its potential to provide visibility and distribution opportunities for children’s animation on a global scale. YouTube is one of the world’s largest online media platforms, enabling the global distribution of animated content to homes around the world.

“We are very happy to see how YouTube is helping creative economies grow. Masha and THE BEAR [came] far from being a national success to become a global phenomenon in the world of digital family content, ”commented Anna Danishevskaya, YouTube Country Lead for Russia. “It’s an excellent example of a project that brings real added value to creators and viewers; Thanks to our platform, Animaccord has been able to greatly popularize the Russian animation industry and bring together children and parents from all over the world.

As a global YouTube sensation, Masha and THE BEARAchievements don’t stop at views and viewing time. The show’s audience is growing: last year, the English-language YouTube channel more than doubled the number of subscribers to more than 28 million loyal viewers. The series also holds the Guinness World Record for Most Viewed Cartoon on YouTube, with over 4.4 billion views and above. Masha and THE BEAR was also recently named the world’s most requested preschool show (Parrot Analytics, Aug 2021).

To concern Masha and THE BEAR on Youtube.