Marketing Edge wins PR Magazine of the Year at LaPRIGA 2021

Marketing Edge Magazine, Africa’s number one brand-centric magazine known for excellence in journalism with a credo of promoting the brand idea, won the PR Magazine of the Year award at the gala and awards of Lagos Public Relations Industry (LaPRIGA) 2021 which has just ended.

The LaPRIGA Award with the theme: “Glitterati: Celebrating the Best of the Industry and Key Stakeholders”, held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the D’Podium International Event Center, Ikeja, Lagos.

Commenting on the award, John Ajayi, Editor / MD, Marketing Edge magazine, said, “We are working within our constitutional role of agenda setting. This is not about laurels, but about our passion for professional excellence. On this point, we know that we can always have scores.

Marketing Edge Magazine is the number one publication with exclusive news, authoritative report, and information on the Nigerian Integrated Marketing Communications industry.

The Leading Publication is a credible and authoritative media platform that regularly monitors events and developments regarding brands, marketing and advertising in Nigeria and around the world.

After leading the way and setting the tone with a hugely successful print edition publication, it became imperative to explore the platform online. Its print edition remains today a market leader and an indisputable companion to all gamers and gladiators in the competitive Nigerian marketing and advertising landscape.

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), a Lagos State chapter, is the first branch of the institute representing nearly sixty percent of communication practitioners in the country.

Lagos NIPR inaugurated the Lagos PR Industry Gala and Awards (LaPRIGA) six years ago as a prestigious award that recognizes excellence and celebrates practitioners for enhancing professionalism.