Maritime Suction – SRQist :: SRQ Magazine article by Arianna Boenker

Originally named “SeaChair”, SeaSucker is the third commercial success of entrepreneur and founder/CEO, Chuck Casagrande. The Bradenton-based manufacturer provides gear for outdoor enthusiasts whether their passion takes them on the roads or the waterways. From land to sea, at the heart of SeaSucker’s car racks for boards and bikes, as well as a host of marine/nautical accessories, is vacuum mounting technology as tough as the company’s mascot, the octopus. Mote Marine scientists and artists were consulted to create a logo that exudes strength, fun and connectedness to the marine world that inspired the dream.

SEASUCKER VACUUM MOUNTED CAR RACK BRACKETS, SEASUCKER.COM, @SEASUCKER

For 17 years, SeaSucker has remained a family business. “We run the business with heart and don’t let outside funding force us to care more about profit than about our people and the core culture of the business,” says Casagrande. After pursuing other business ventures in England, Casagrande, along with her eldest daughter, Genevieve, President and COO, decided that Bradenton had it all: access to manufacturing facilities, other anglers at wide, avid cyclists, paddle surfers and beautiful waters. Not to mention year-round sunshine for SeaSucker-enhanced activities. The Gulf Coast of Florida was definitely the perfect location for SeaSucker to start manufacturing its vacuum mounting products right here in Florida. While SeaSucker started out as a marine-focused company to suck just about anything on a rig during the day on the water, including cup holders, rod holders, cutting table , tool rack, dry boxes, chair and cooler stands etc. — they quickly expanded to incorporate car racks for transporting other outdoor gear. SeaSucker’s Talon Rack mounts a single bike to the roof of a vehicle and has become the company’s bestseller, sold on the company’s website as well as online retailers like REI, Backcountry, Performance Bicycle and more. Its portability and practicality, coupled with a record set-up time of just under five seconds, appeal to athletes and families on the go to easily transport their bikes. Although the octopus has now made its way to the landing, SeaSucker’s mission remains clear: to spend less time loading gear and more time moving around.