Magazine article claiming whole milk has made a ‘triumphant comeback’ with the ‘hot girls’ sparks division

The article claims that whole milk has made a “triumphant comeback” (Getty Images / iStockphoto)

An article declaring the “triumphant return” of whole milk divided readers, with some agreeing with the statement while others denounced the assertion.

In an article for New York magazine ”the Grub Street food and restaurant blog, titled: “Whole Milk makes its triumphant return: “Hot girls abandon alternatives and come back to basics,Writer Emily Sundberg reflects on her experience of consuming whole milk while on vacation in Europe, rather than dairy-free alternatives, before sharing the evidence to support her belief that cow’s milk is making a comeback.

According to Sundberg, who began by listing the different alternatives to milk that have emerged over the years, when she found herself traveling without caring about dairy-free alternatives, she felt “in a simpler world. and more sensitive “.

“I was in a simpler and more sensitive world, a world with no alt mylk or non-dairy cream in sight. The real the international delight, I realized, is to pour whole and whole milk into your coffee; it is perhaps the most civilized activity in which a person can participate, ”Sundberg wrote.

Sundberg then revealed that since her revelation, she has spoken to other people who have come to similar conclusions or who have seen a return to whole milk.

One of those people, a New York City waitress named Meetka, told Sundberg she found herself getting fewer orders for oat milk and more whole milk in the past two months. – a phenomenon she suspects may be due to the bad press surrounding alternatives such as the almond, which has been reported to be bad for the environment.

Another person, Caroline Hesse, manager and cheese maker at Crown Finishing Caves in Brooklyn, told Sundberg that the change was likely due to the realization that “arguments against dairy ignore many of the complexities of our food system.”

According to Hesse, she has heard of several people reverting to cow’s milk or other dairy products and in doing so triggering a “domino effect.”

The story continues

“After such a long time without anyone even considering milk, there is now something taboo and appealing about keeping it in your fridge,” she said.

Ultimately, Sundberg suggested that a return to whole milk is “an antidote to languor, or at least a reminder that we can all do a little less and everything will be fine.”

She concluded the article with a quote from Hesse, who described how once people see a friend drinking cow’s milk again and nothing bad happens, it is easy for them to get over it. convince that dairy products are “good – and even good”.

“And once people try it for themselves, they realize how hungry they are all this time,” Hesse told Sundberg.

On social media, the article sparked a spate of responses, with some agreeing with the assessment while others criticized Sundberg’s point.

“Don’t call it a comeback, we’ve been here for years,” one person tweeted, while another said: “I could never understand the hatred of whole milk.”

However, many others have criticized the article on the grounds that access to alternative milks is beneficial for people with lactose intolerance or allergies to dairy products.

“Two-thirds of adults on this planet cannot digest cow’s milk, but it is safe,” tweeted one reader.

Another said, “Baby, I can’t digest dairy products.”

The article also raised the issue of sustainability, with some pointing out that most alternatives have less of an environmental impact than cow’s milk.

“I cook with whole milk but for daily consumption I go with oat milk. It’s not even really nutritional, it’s environmental, the same reason I decreased my consumption of red meat, ”one person wrote.

According to Statistical, to produce one liter of cow’s milk in 2018, 628 liters of water were needed, while almond milk required 371 liters. Oat milk and soy milk required 48 liters and 28 liters, respectively.

Others were simply against the idea of ​​whole milk being superior, with someone else tweeting, “You can try to get my unsweetened vanilla almond milk out of my hands, but you will fail.”

Read more

Katie Ledecky’s workout included swimming with a glass of chocolate milk on her head

From soy to oats, plant-based milks are more popular than ever in Britain

Are milk substitutes like soybeans and almonds really better than cow’s milk?

Will OnlyFans survive its abandonment of sexually explicit content?

“I didn’t miss my job, I missed my lunch”: the woman who quit her job to cook Vietnamese pho for a living

Should you brush your teeth before or after breakfast? Dental therapist’s response has gone viral