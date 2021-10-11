Live and Online: The Moodie Davitt Magazine October 2021 – Virtual Travel Retail Expo Edition

INTERNATIONAL. Welcome to the October edition of The Moodie Davitt Magazine, scheduled to coincide with the second Virtual Travel Retail Expo, which takes place this week. The event, which kicked off on Monday, promises to be a superb showcase of our industry’s creativity, innovative spirit and digital credentials as a chain.

In this edition – and the two Category Insight Supplements that accompany it – we approach the digitalization of retail through the eyes of airport companies, travel retailers and brand owners.

For airport company Avinor, in its selection of winning retailers for Norway’s duty free contracts this summer, the ability of Travel Retail Norway led by Gebr Heinemann to integrate the digital experience into the offering was important because click & services. collect and e-commerce play an increasing role in the business.

Gebr Heinemann COO Raoul Spanger comments on the investment behind digital at retail level, in engagement, communication and increased efficiency.

For Heathrow Airport, digital combines space, experience and offer as one of the “four pillars” of its strategy, as Retail & Property Director Fraser Brown points out in these pages.

Blending the best of physical and digital worlds, and communicating stories in a way that resonates with consumers of both, is non-negotiable for our channel, a view we hear echoed by brand owners in our special reports on luxury goods and confectionery and food, which appear with this problem.

We also talk about partnership. We are on hand to report on an initiative by Trinity that created a compelling concept of champagne and cognac at Paris Charles de Gaulle. And we tell you the story of an innovative profit-sharing partnership between Lima Airport Partners and Lagardère Travel Retail at Jorge Chávez International Airport.

China – and Hainan’s critical duty-free market – also figures prominently. We bring you an updated version of our Top Travel Retailers report, which chronicled the rise of China Duty Free Group to become number one in the world, helped by a booming business in Hainan. And we are posting an exclusive interview with Xie Zhiyong, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hainan Tourism Investment Duty Free Co (HTDF), one of the most influential figures in Hainan’s tourism and retail industries.

Additionally, to coincide with our support for The Estée Lauder Companies’ breast cancer campaign this month, we are conducting a major interview with Executive Chairman William P. Lauder, which highlights the importance of fighting breast cancer. sickness.

We hope you find this October edition of Virtual Travel Retail Expo and our Category Insight supplements stimulating and informative. And to our thousands of guests at the Expo, please enjoy the experience.