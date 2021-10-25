Live and Online: The Moodie Davitt Magazine October 2021 – TFWA World Exhibition Edition

INTERNATIONAL. Welcome to this updated October edition of Moodie Davitt Magazine, scheduled to coincide with the TFWA World Expo, which takes place this week.

We are excited to share selected highlights from the acclaimed Knowledge Hub program at the Virtual Travel Retail Expo (October 11-15), which brought together an outstanding roster of speakers from the retail and aviation communities, as well as influencers from beyond the channel, in an unprecedented thought leadership program.

[Please note: Following the ‘live week’ from 11-15 October, the Virtual Travel Retail Expo remains open for a further six weeks. November is ‘Buyers & Brands Bonanza Month’, with different exhibitors profiled each day on The Moodie Davitt Report.com with links to their stands, special site visits, prizes and other incentives and surprises.]

Elsewhere in this edition – and in the two Category Insight supplements that accompany it – we address the digitalization of travel retail through the eyes of airport companies, tour operators and brand owners.

For airport company Avinor, in its selection of winning retailers for Norway’s duty free contracts this summer, the ability of Travel Retail Norway led by Gebr Heinemann to integrate the digital experience into the offering was important because click & services. collect and e-commerce play an increasing role in the business.

Gebr Heinemann COO Raoul Spanger comments on the investment behind digital at retail level, in engagement, communication and increased efficiency.

For Heathrow Airport, digital combines space, experience and offer as one of the “four pillars” of its strategy, as Retail & Property Director Fraser Brown points out in these pages.

Blending the best of physical and digital worlds, and communicating stories in a way that resonates with consumers of both, is non-negotiable for our channel, a view we hear echoed by brand owners in our special reports on luxury goods and confectionery and food, which appear with this problem.

We also talk about partnership. We are on hand to report on an initiative by Trinity that created a compelling concept of champagne and cognac at Paris Charles de Gaulle. And we tell you the story of an innovative profit-sharing partnership between Lima Airport Partners and Lagardère Travel Retail at Jorge Chávez International Airport.

China – and Hainan’s critical duty-free market – also figures prominently. We bring you an updated version of our Top Travel Retailers report, which recounted the rise of China Duty Free Group to become the world number one, helped by a booming business in Hainan. And we are posting an exclusive interview with Xie Zhiyong, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hainan Tourism Investment Duty Free Co (HTDF), one of the most influential figures in Hainan’s tourism and retail industries.

Additionally, to coincide with our support for The Estée Lauder Companies’ breast cancer campaign this month, we are conducting a major interview with Executive Chairman William P. Lauder, which highlights the importance of fighting breast cancer. sickness.

We hope you find this edition of the October Fair and our Category Insight supplements stimulating and informative and look forward to seeing you in Cannes in the days to come.