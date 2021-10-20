Literary magazine The Believer to close in 2022

NEW YORK (AP) – One of the country’s most acclaimed and innovative literary magazines is closing its doors.

The Believer, founded almost 20 years ago, has been part of the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas since 2017. The latest issue of the bimonthly publication, # 139, is scheduled for February / March 2022.

The school calls the decision part of a “strategic realignment” shaped by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was not an easy decision but a necessary one, unfortunately,” Liberal Arts College dean Jennifer Keene said in a statement this week. “After reviewing the data with internal and external stakeholders, it was clear that there was no way forward to continue publishing the magazine. Print publications in general have faced increasing headwinds in recent years, making it a financially tough business. “

Within the school, the magazine was overseen by the Black Mountain Institute, which manages a wide range of literary programs and other initiatives.

“While The Believer is a highly regarded vehicle for new and established literary voices, we have a responsibility to direct our resources to the initiatives most essential to BMI’s mission,” said Keene.

The Believer was founded in 2003 by authors Vendela Vida, Ed Park and Heidi Julavits, with a commitment “to journalism and essays that are often very lengthy, book reviews that are not necessarily timely, and intimate interviews, straightforward and also very long. . ”

Nick Hornby, Leslie Jamison and Anne Carson were among the many writers published by The Believer, often a finalist for the National Magazine Awards.

“Heartbroken that @believermag is no longer published,” tweeted Jamison, whose books include the non-fiction collection “The Empathy Exams”. “They released ‘The Empathy Exams’ when no one else wanted it and it was the most exciting time of my professional life. They have always been a hotbed for strange work that comes straight from the heart. ”

The magazine had already been shaken by the departure earlier this year of its editor, Joshua Wolf Shenk, amid allegations that he had exposed himself during a Zoom call. In a letter posted shortly thereafter on Medium, current and former employees allege “years of inappropriate and disrespectful behavior” from Shenk.

