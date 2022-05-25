Letter to the Editor: Magazine article draws people to Westby for Bertha Johnson’s rommegrot | Opinion

Heidi took the time to write an article about our mom, Bertha Johnson. Our Wisconsin printed it and shared our Rommegrot Queen with its readers in its April/May issue. And the Syttende Mai committee helped publicize this fundraiser. Bertha has been making this special recipe to share with festival goers for almost 30 years now. Many people don’t realize that this is a fundraiser, with all proceeds going to the Syttende Mai committee.

Thanks to the article, many people have tried rommegrot for the first time! Most of them were able to listen to Bertha tell them how to garnish their cup. Whether you like it with brown sugar and cinnamon like she does, or add white sugar, plenty of laughs were shared and rommegrot enjoyed. A woman came over with a copy of the item and said she just had to try it! A young couple from Arcadia said the same thing. After enjoying their cups; they brought home a gallon to share. Before leaving, they posed for a photo with our Queen Rommegrot.