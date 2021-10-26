Lennar plans a neighborhood of 3D printed homes with ICON

Courtesy ICNE



Lennar, the # 2 builder on the 2021 Builder 100, and ICON, a construction technology company, have announced their commitment to creating the largest community of 3D printed homes to date using robotics, software and advanced materials from ICON. Inaugurated in 2022, the community of 100 homes will be co-designed by Bjarke Ingels Group.

The announcement deepens a relationship that began with Lennar’s investment in ICON’s recent $ 207 million funding round and provides a path to the delivery of affordable, tech-driven homes.

“ICON exists in response to the global housing crisis and to make our technology work for the world,” said Jason Ballard, co-founder and CEO of ICON. “It is an honor and a milestone for ICON to partner with Lennar. We believe this will be a watershed moment in the history of community development and that the future will come into the present. “

Designed and engineered for volume home 3D printing, ICON’s Vulcan building system can deliver homes and structures up to 3,000 square feet built to code and expected to last as long or longer than standard homes. . According to the company, the proprietary wall system and advanced materials are stronger and more durable than traditional building materials and provide safer, more resilient homes designed to withstand extreme weather conditions.

Lennar’s investment in ICON’s Series B financing round in August was facilitated by LENX, which is driving a focused strategy within Lennar to integrate technology solutions across the industry. LENX provides mentoring and practical advice from senior leaders of Lennar’s leadership team and a premier opportunity to deliver products and technologies to Lennar customers.

“Labor and material shortages are two of the main factors that make the dream of homeownership beyond the reach of many American families,” said Eric Feder, president of LENX. “Lennar has always pushed the boundaries of technological innovation to keep quality homes affordable, and 3D printing is an extremely encouraging approach. We are excited to work with ICON to develop solutions to emerging challenges in the years to come. “