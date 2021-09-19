Learn a Lesson from the Book of Nature

It’s time to harness the power of the wind, the current of the river, the golden sun and the power of the earth, writes Scott Willis.

Spring is indeed here! I get great pleasure from all the plum blossoms, birdsong and green shoots everywhere. It is the season of vigor and growth. On our windowsill, I check the progress of the pumpkin seedlings every day as they unfold towards the light.

Nature thrives within limits. Our pumpkin plants need to be fed and the risk of frost should be ruled out before planting them. Then they need rich, nutritious soil and water to grow in the spring, summer, and harden in the fall. The leaves will wither and the pumpkins will be harvested, stored and then gradually consumed throughout the winter, part of our seasonal diet. But the seeds will be saved, and in the spring …

The point is, no matter how rich the soil is, individual pumpkins do not continue to grow and grow – there are biological limits in nature. So why, when we have appropriated the idea of ​​growth from nature and applied it to our economic system, why have we not understood that growth exists in a cycle of growth and decay / consumption and regeneration? ? Peasant societies and hunter-gatherers have understood this. Has industrialization made us believe we were somehow beyond nature, made us believe our own myths?

The myth of endless economic growth is now part of our everyday language, and if it continues to dominate our political and economic spheres, it will result in overshoot – inadvertently exceeding the limits of societal self-sufficiency. . I certainly don’t need to elaborate on what this means.

To build economic resilience as we adapt to the climate crisis, we must look to nature.

Biomimicry, that is, drawing inspiration from nature for design and potentially to help build a circular economy, has already been understood and used by many people. Those little teeth on the blades of wind turbines? Inspired by humpback whale fins which have lots of small ridges and allow a turbine blade to pick up more energy from the same wind.

There are other nature-derived innovations in the wind industry, such as wooden wind towers and recyclable wind turbine blades. What I love about these innovations is that they demonstrate that with creativity and determination, we can replace our fossil fuel system with a renewable energy system that mimics nature.

It is clearly not that simple of course. Replacing one power source for another will always require energy and as we work hard to reduce the impact and reduce our CO2 emissions, we need to do more with less. But new shoots are also appearing in surprising places. In a recent consultation, the Infrastructures Commission, in its 30-year infrastructure plan, did not content itself with proposing to build better. InfraCom explicitly referred to the search for unbuilt alternatives and nature-based systems. Climate Change Minister James Shaw has also made it clear that nature-based solutions will be a critical part of our national emissions reduction plan.

In a speech in July, he explained, “If we can do it, we can have a truly holistic approach to halt the loss and degradation of carbon-rich and species-rich ecosystems on land and in the ocean – especially areas like forests, wetlands, and coastal ecosystems. We can restore carbon – and species-rich ecosystems – a cost-effective step that will also improve water quality, reduce soil erosion, and improve pollination. “

Adapting well means working with and in, not against nature. Harness the power of the wind, the current of the river, the golden sun and the power of the earth. Close the loop of mobility, so that we are more active or powered by renewable energies. Regenerative organic agriculture to restore our rivers, soils and rural communities. Warm, comfortable and climate-safe homes.

If our pumpkins grow as expected – bearing in mind that nature presents many risks throughout the seasons – then we will harvest and enjoy them next winter. If we tried to keep growing the plants, wanting more and more like endless growth is possible, we would just end up with a tangle of rotten grapevine and pumpkin, nothing for the table and maybe no seeds. for the next season.

Moving out of the adolescent phase of humanity, centered on the current consumer society and hedonistic, into a mature post-growth society focused on well-being is humanity’s greatest challenge, but also full of rewards. Let’s cultivate this!

– Scott Willis is a climate and energy consultant. Each week, in this column, a member of a panel of writers discusses sustainability issues.